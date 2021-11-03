South of France to open new somm school

By Andrew Catchpole

The Roussillon region is to host what is described as a “unique training centre” for sommeliers, planned to open in September 2022.

The South of France Regional Sommelier Institute, which will operate across two restored sites in Thuir and Banyuls-sur-Mer, is aimed at educating both French and international sommeliers, industry members and wine enthusiasts, also operating as a showcase for the Sud de France wine region.

The proposed curriculum “has been tailored to suit the needs of the marketplace”, according to promotional body Sud de France.

A spokesperson added: “It embraces all fields of education, both basic and advanced training, aimed at a wide audience – current and future French and international sommeliers; members of the wine industry; job seekers; employees or simply wine enthusiasts.”

The Institute is to offer up to 50 different courses, ranging from production, marketing, wine stewardship, wine tourism, management, marketing and accountancy to PR – including the Master Level Sud de France, focussing on the wines of the world’s most extensive wine region.

Other classes will coach candidates for competitions for sommeliers, plus a new Wine Business Management Bachelor, focussed on luxury goods, wine tourism and gastronomy.

Philippe Faure-Brac, a former World’s Best Sommelier and one of the two patrons along with actor-director François-Xavier Demaison, will be shaping the path ahead for students.

“Promoting dynamic initiatives that take a forward-looking approach to the wine industry is of paramount importance. The South of France Regional Sommelier Institute resonates with this ethos of enhancing and spreading the values of wine stewardship and so it is a pleasure and an honour for me to be part of this project,” he said.







