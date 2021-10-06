Subscriber login Close [x]
A third of consumers to stockpile drink and food products for Christmas

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  06 October, 2021

A third (34%) of consumers either have or are considering purchasing food and drink for Christmas before the end of October, new research has revealed.

The survey of just over 1,000 consumers by Lumina Intelligence found that 56% of consumers were worried following media coverage on people stockpiling food and drinks for Christmas already. This was due to concerns about product shortages, as a result of Brexit, Covid, and the lack of lorry drivers.

Of those surveyed 10% were very worried, 16% were worried while 30% were slightly worried.

The results showed that those in the youngest (18-24) and eldest (65+) age categories are the least likely to be worried about shortages ahead of Christmas, as a result of shoppers stockpiling.

Despite over half of consumers expressing concern around product shortages, only a third (34%) either have or are considering stockpiling.

The research also revealed that 6% have already purchased food and drink products ahead of Christmas. A larger percentage at 10% said they would definitely purchase food and drink products for Christmas by the end of October while 18% said they would probably purchase these products.

Interestingly, over half (55%) said they would be most likely to purchase alcohol.

“Christmas this year will be incredibly different to last, when travel restrictions and last-minute regional lockdowns ended most people’s festive plans. Consumers will be looking to make up for lost time and with no restrictions surrounding gatherings we can expect big celebrations,” said Blonnie Whist, insight director at Lumina Intelligence.

“However, media coverage surrounding product shortages due to the HGV driver shortage, Brexit and Covid is concerning shoppers, with some already stockpiling ahead of Christmas and many more likely to follow suit. Retailers need to be prepared for Christmas preparations to start early this year and should expect a bumper year for sales, but also need to communicate clearly with shoppers to ensure purchasing behaviours do not hit the extremes of April 2020 when the pressures on the supply chain peaked.”







