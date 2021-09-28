Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Condor Wines adds six new organic wines to its portfolio

By James Lawrence
Published:  28 September, 2021

A leading specialist UK importer of South American wines has expanded its range with the addition of six organic labels, made by Argentine producer Bodega Piedra Negra.

Exclusively available through Condor Wines, Pieda Negra is a high-altitude, non-intervention brand, farming its vineyards according to organic and biodynamic principles.

The estate was founded in 1996 by Uco Valley pioneer François Lurton and is located in the foothills of the Andes Cordillera, at an altitude of 1,100m.

“Condor is an expert in sourcing the best quality wines in South America and has been our loyal importer for five years with our Hacienda Araucano winery in Chile,” said Lurton.

He added: “The team is passionate and very knowledgeable about the terroir and their suppliers’ history. We share the same passion for great wines, true to their terroir – launching Bodega Piedra Negra in the UK with Condor was therefore an obvious choice.”

The wines were chosen through the Condor Wines’ selection panel, comprising co-founder and MD Lee Evans, regional manager Aaron Irons, wine and category advisor Alistair Cooper MW and Carla Bertellotti of Vinos Latinos.

The range includes an Alta Coleccion Pinot Gris, and a Malbec brand made without the addition of sulphur.

Condor Wines was established in 2011 by Lee Evans and his wife Maria, a native of Argentina.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Brand Manager Tempus Two UK, Europe and Americas

...

Agile Media Ltd: Harpers Senior News & Web Reporter

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95