Condor Wines adds six new organic wines to its portfolio

By James Lawrence

A leading specialist UK importer of South American wines has expanded its range with the addition of six organic labels, made by Argentine producer Bodega Piedra Negra.

Exclusively available through Condor Wines, Pieda Negra is a high-altitude, non-intervention brand, farming its vineyards according to organic and biodynamic principles.

The estate was founded in 1996 by Uco Valley pioneer François Lurton and is located in the foothills of the Andes Cordillera, at an altitude of 1,100m.

“Condor is an expert in sourcing the best quality wines in South America and has been our loyal importer for five years with our Hacienda Araucano winery in Chile,” said Lurton.

He added: “The team is passionate and very knowledgeable about the terroir and their suppliers’ history. We share the same passion for great wines, true to their terroir – launching Bodega Piedra Negra in the UK with Condor was therefore an obvious choice.”

The wines were chosen through the Condor Wines’ selection panel, comprising co-founder and MD Lee Evans, regional manager Aaron Irons, wine and category advisor Alistair Cooper MW and Carla Bertellotti of Vinos Latinos.

The range includes an Alta Coleccion Pinot Gris, and a Malbec brand made without the addition of sulphur.

Condor Wines was established in 2011 by Lee Evans and his wife Maria, a native of Argentina.







