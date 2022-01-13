Subscriber login Close [x]
Condor Wines expands South American range with 'mindful' wine

By James Lawrence
Published:  13 January, 2022

Leading specialist importer Condor Wines has expanded its portfolio with the addition of La Pausa, meaning ‘a moment to remember and reflect on what’s important’ in Spanish.

The brand is a low-intervention, high altitude Malbec from Mendoza, produced from organic fruit that has been certified as Fairtrade. Keenly focused on sustainable winegrowing, La Pausa is packaged in a lightweight bottle, and is suitable for vegans.

Lee Evans, Condor’s founder, commented: “We realised that we needed to do more as a business to consider our environmental and social impact. Our customers and consumers are becoming increasingly interested in wines that are ethically produced and sourced. La Pausa is our latest initiative in this area, but we are committed to doing more in the future, throughout our entire supply chain.’

La Pausa is the latest agency to join the Inspired by Condor range, following the addition of estate-bottled Malbec Malbicho (Argentine slang for a rule-breaker) in 2021.

The range has been developed in partnership with key regional wineries. Wines are crafted to be the best representation of their region, offering the perfect balance of excellent quality and value for money. The full range now includes: La Pausa Organic Malbec; Despacito Malbec; Cielo del Sur Merlot from Chile's Valle Central and Cielo del Sur Sauvignon Blanc – again sourced from Chile.

Condor Wines was established in 2011 by Lee Evans and his wife Maria, a native of Argentina. Knowledgeable and passionate about the South American wine category, Condor represent over 150 wines from the wider region.



Most read articles

