Gusbourne Appoints global sales director

By Jo Gilbert

Gusbourne has appointed Simon Bradbury as director of its global sales, responsible for growing the reach of the Kent-based winery at home and abroad.

Bradbury has over 30 years of experience in the wine industry, spanning senior roles such as sales & marketing director at Amathus Drinks and managing director (UK & Ireland) at Codorníu Raventós.

Chief executive Charlie Holland said: “Simon has a vast range of experience and an outstanding track record of success in senior sales positions within the drinks industry. This specially created new role presents him with an enticing remit, with the objective of driving global sales and overseeing the development of our distribution nationally within the UK as well as overseas, within the 22 existing markets we operate and those we plan to enter in the coming years.”

“With such a legacy of success in the wine industry, I know Simon will ably lead and further develop our talented sales team, inspiring and steering them in pursuit of our longer-term strategic goals and objectives. I look forward to seeing Simon make a valuable and lasting impact at Gusbourne.”

Bradbury’s early sales career includes senior positions at Enotria & Coe and Guy Anderson Wines. He also took on various roles across Edinburgh-based brewer Scottish & Newcastle, where he managed portfolios of national and international accounts and was responsible for sales performance of wine and other drinks categories.

Vines were first planted at Gusbourne Estate in 2004. Since then, the focus has been on the classic Champagne grape varieties of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, predominantly from Burgundian clones and sourced solely from Gusbourne’s own vineyards.

It also has its tasting room, The Nest, which is open all year round to visitors for tastings and tours.









