Register for our 50 Best Indies Top 10 live countdown

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  02 September, 2021

Harpers UK’s 50 Best Indies 2021 results are primed to be revealed throughout this coming week, with the final, live Top 10 countdown taking place on Friday 10 September from 11am.

For the Top 10 big reveal, Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole will be joined by our Top 10 indie merchants on Zoom, when the best in the business will be poised to celebrate their success.

As per last year’s popular pandemic-adapted format, the results of this year’s UK’s 50 Best Indies are being released in pre-recorded tranches of 10, from 50 up to 11, across 6-9 September, with a link appearing each morning on harpers.co.uk. The final Top 10 will then be revealed during the live webinar on Friday.

We believe our 2021 list is our strongest yet, once again reflecting those that have excelled in the business of independent drinks retail, delivering an holistic appraisal of all facets of the business during what has once again been a turbulent and unpredictable year.

We hope as many of you as possible will join us for the final Top 10 count down of our UK’s 50 Best Indies 2021, so clear the diary and sign up via the Zoom link here.



