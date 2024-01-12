50 Best Indies 2024 ranking: Top 10 revealed

By Harpers Editorial team

Today we conclude the rollout of our 50 Best Indies 2024 results with a recording of the live unveiling of our Top 10 indie merchants, who joined us at Wild by Tart in London, unveiling the best in the business in the UK.

These are the merchants that our judges deemed to have done the most in terms of raising the bar, innovating, engaging and generally driving high standards in all they do. And, as we are sure you will agree, it’s an impressive list, celebrating those that are truly at the top of their game.

Click here to discover the Top 10 merchants in our 50 Best Indies 2024 ranking.

Once again, a quick word on what makes 50 Best Indies one of our favourite features of the year – namely, the vibrancy, diversity and professionalism of the sector; down to both the people running and working in these dynamic businesses and the far-reaching drinks ranges that they offer.

Whether traditional or modern, solely bricks-and-mortar retail or hybrid operations, small or multiple-sited, all businesses are considered equally by our judges on their individual merit, making a placement in the 50 Best something to be coveted and celebrated.

The full 50 Best Indies list is also out today in our digital edition of Harpers and will appear both in print and online at the beginning of next week.

Congratulations from Team Harpers, and our sponsor Walker & Wodehouse to our Top 10 stars and to all who grace our 50 Best Indies 2024.







