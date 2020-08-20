50 Best Indies count down

By Andrew Catchpole

Harpers 50 Best Indies awards will be announced throughout the week of 7 to 11 September, culminating in a live webinar with the top 10 on the Friday.

This much anticipated annual list will showcase the best independent wine merchants in the UK and put a spotlight on what they are doing to make their businesses stand out in this dynamic sector.

From Monday to Thursday at 11.30 viewers are invited to tune in to harpers.co.uk as the results are revealed in tranches of 10 each day, from 50 up to 11, building towards the final, much coveted top 10 places.

Then, on Friday 11 September, again at 11.30, a live webinar will take place with the top 10 assembled for the announcements of the highest placings, from 10 to the overall winner this year.

The judging for this year’s 50 Best Indies has taken place against the extraordinary backdrop of the pandemic, which has proved a catalyst for unprecedented innovation and adaptation across the sector – reflected in the results of this list championing the best in the business through 2020.

Registration is open for the Friday 50 Best Indies top 10 webinar and you can secure your place in the virtual audience at 11.30am on Friday 11 September by clicking though here.





Harpers 50 Best Indies 2020 is delighted to welcome Louis Latour and Lanchester Wines as our partners for this year's awards.







