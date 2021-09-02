Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Scottish vaccine passport plan ‘threat hanging over the whole hospitality industry’

By Lisa Riley
Published:  02 September, 2021

Industry bodies have voiced their concern following the Scottich government’s announcement yesterday that vaccine passports will be required for entry to nightclubs and many large events in the country from later this month.

The plans will apply to indoor and outdoor events and will mean people over the age of 18 will need to show they have had two jabs before they are allowed entry to nightclubs and adult entertainment venues; unseated indoor live events, with more than 500 people in the audience; unseated outdoor live events, with more than 4,000 people in the audience; and any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said the move, which will need to be signed off by Holyrood next week, was needed to help stem the recent surge in the number of Covid cases. 

 The hospitality industry as a whole would not be included in the certification scheme – although that decision would be kept under review, she added.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) however said the move was “a threat hanging over the whole of the hospitality industry”. 

MD Colin Wilkinson said: “Although the suggestion is that the wider hospitality industry will not be affected should the Scottish government agree to introduce of ‘Covid passports’ next week, it is a most unwelcome development for the licensed trade in general.

“But a simple question is: where is the evidence that this is required for nightclubs and what is a nightclub? We are seeing a large spike in infection rates following the general reopening of the economy when a number of sectors fully reopened and Scottish schools have been opened for two weeks, universities and colleges are about to open, but night clubs alone have been targeted with the possible introduction of a Covid status certification system at this time.”

Meanwhile, UK Hospitality (UKH) has urged the Scottish government to talk to industry leaders following the announcement.

“The fact there has been no attempt to engage with the sector ahead of this announcement is extremely concerning. Nightclubs and event organisers will be on the front line of implementing this policy and representatives need an opportunity to ask questions of the Scottish government’s plans before they are put to the Scottish parliament for approval,” said Leon Thompson, UKH Scotland executive director. 

In England, the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has condemned the government’s confirmation on Tuesday that it would press on with its Covid passport strategy for nightclubs and indoor gatherings in the country.

“Confirmation the government will continue to press on with the Covid passport strategy for nightclubs and indoor gatherings, even against a furious backlash from MPs across the House of Commons and industry leaders, is disappointing as it will cripple the industry,” said CEO Michael Kill.


Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Justerini & Brooks: Events Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95