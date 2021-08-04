Natural wine experts launch wine school

By Michelle Perrett

Provisions, the north London natural wine experts and cheese specialist, is launching its own wine school.

The venue, which opened in 2015 on Holloway Road, Islington, imports and selects artisan products from small producers, mainly in France and Italy.

It works with organic, biodynamic and natural wine makers, and among its aims is make wine and artisan food affordable and accessible. As well as selling direct to the consumer, Provisions also works with restaurants and shops in London to supply them with artisan products.

Part of its ethos is to share knowledge with its customers.

The new wine school, which will officially launch in October, will champion organic wines. It said the school offers the only course for anyone interested in the organic wine movement with lessons focusing on wine that reflects the unique terroir of the vineyard where the grapes were grown. The courses focus on wines from small producers that work with a respect for the environment.

“We aim to cut through the thicket of terminology and snobbery that can stop people falling in love with wine,” Provisions said.

Led by resident wine educator Sam Povey, the course will give students the tools they need to explore the world of wine, graduate as a wine connoisseur and get the best for their money in a shop, bar or restaurant.

The Provisions team have spent the last few months trialling mini versions of the masterclasses and aim to offer half-day courses in the future for those already working in the hospitality industry.

Courses will be held in the store every Monday evening at 7pm, with a six week course will be rolled out across 2022.

In February this year supermarket Aldi launched its own supermarket wine school.

In May, the Wine Guild Education, the skills development arm of the Wine Guild of the United Kingdom, launched a new suite of free hospitality service training courses.









