Aldi launches supermarket wine school

By Lisa Riley

Aldi has launched a supermarket Wine School which it claims to be the 'UK’s first ever'.

The aim of the Aldi Wine School is to allow budding wine connoisseurs to brush up on their knowledge with free access to the online educational hub, which includes two wine modules, along with a range of curated tips and tricks.

Research commissioned by the supermarket showed that 91% of the nation’s wine drinkers admitted to bluffing about their wine knowledge to impress friends and family, with 70% wanting to know more about their favourite drinks.

The free resource follows on from the success of Aldi’s 2019 Aldiploma, a series of six, free online modules. The Aldi Wine School will launch with modules seven and eight; ‘A Guide to New World Wines’, which explores new up and coming wine regions, and a ‘Wine and Food Matching’ masterclass.

Shoppers will also have access to a series of guided tasting videos and live tutorials from drink experts Sam Caporn (Mistress of Wine) and wine critic, journalist and TV presenter, Jilly Goolden.

Caporn said: “Aldi is known for offering great quality wines at affordable prices with many award-winning bottles available for under £5. But sometimes, deciding which one to choose can be overwhelming.

“That’s why the Aldi Wine School, with its jargon free courses, hints and tips, is perfect for giving customers the confidence to try new things - we hope that it helps to spark a sense of fun and excitement when it comes to learning about wine!”

Julie Ashfield, MD of buying at Aldi UK, said: “Our entry-level Aldiploma course has already helped thousands of wannabe wine buffs to discover the best ways to taste wine, get to grips with their grape varieties and have the knowledge needed when selecting a wine. The Aldi Wine School is the next logical step in our mission to open up the wonderful world of wine to all.”









