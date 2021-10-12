Headline hero: Olivier Richaud, Domaine d’Aussières

By Harpers Editorial

Since you started your tenure at d’Aussières in 2020, what key changes have you overseen at the estate?

The most significant change we have implemented over the last 18 months is closely linked to our future certification as an organic estate. As a matter of fact, 2021 is the third and last year of our conversion process. This means from the 2022 vintage onwards our wines can officially be certified as organic.

What do you think is the Languedoc’s most important USP?

The Languedoc is a very special region; it boasts a very old wine culture, combined with its huge diversity in terms of terroirs, soils, climate and grape, etc. D’Aussières is the perfect example of this reality – due to the very particular location and exposure of our vineyard, the estate’s microclimate is unique and significantly cooler compared to that of other very close estates.

Moreover, organic wine is now an inescapable trend that we anticipated a few years ago – our wines shall be certified next year. In addition, our vineyard is nestled in a wonderful wildlife park and we are dedicated to setting up a socially and environmentally responsible activity. Globally speaking, I believe that the wines of the region – and indeed our domaine – are made to be drunk. Our wines are rich, complex, and very digestible at the same time, which is for me an ideal combination. Last but not least, our wines represent the best possible value for money.

Can you tell us about any new projects you will be unveiling in 2021?

Our move into organic farming has encouraged us to completely rethink and rebuild the structure of our wine range. Combined with our willingness to better reveal the complexity of our terroir and the identity of the estate, this led to a new and comprehensive strategy.

As a result, we have a larger and completely redesigned range with new products still to be unveiled along with a new communication approach.

We are also planning to open a wine boutique that is part of our “raison d’être” or mission to foster responsible integration and interaction with the local economy. We want d’Aussières to revive the village’s former standing.













