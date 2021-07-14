Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Online BWS sales soar 52%

By Lisa Riley
Published:  14 July, 2021

Online beer, wine and spirits (BWS) sales soared the week commencing 27 June as England prepared to play Germany for a place in Euro 2020.

During the week, online alcohol sales surged 52% compared to the same week last year, according to the latest IMRG Capgemini Online Retail Index, which tracks the online sales performance of over 200 retailers.

For the full month of June, almost all categories reported negative growth, with alcohol just one of three to show growth, up 20.9%.  

“While many sectors experienced a huge decline in the rate of year on year growth since the beginning of April due largely to high 2020 comparisons, the BWS industry has continued to show an upward trajectory," said Andy Mulcahy, strategy and insight director, IMRG. 

“BWS was always one of the categories most likely to benefit from England doing well at the Euros and it’s been very strong since the tournament started,” he added.

Overall online retail sales fell 14.1% year on year in June – the steepest drop in the history of the Index for the second month running, with performance during the month well below the three-month, six-month and 12-month rolling averages of -4.54%, +26.2% and +35.5% respectively. 

This comes as spend continues to be compared to exceptionally high growth in 2020, but lockdown easing and the high street reopening are also contributing factors.

The steep fall in June is a strong indication that consumer confidence is growing to get back out on the high-street as lockdown eases and the vaccine rollout continues,” said Chris Long, director, Retail Consulting, Capgemini. 

“We can expect this shift in spend between online and the high-street to continue, with retailers grappling demand swings and stock challenges across channels to ensure availability for consumers as their shopping habits change.

“Looking ahead it’s going to be interesting to see how the 19 July Freedom Day impacts online spend, although most restrictions will be eased for the high-street there is a potential for an increase in self-isolation numbers from track & trace, which could slow the decline in online demand as many rely on home delivery.”

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum Wines: Account Manager based in North East

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editor Role

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95