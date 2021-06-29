Subscriber login Close [x]
Casillero del Diablo goes white for new campaign

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  29 June, 2021

Casillero del Diablo, the UK’s leading Chilean wine brand known for its punchy reds, is launching a new consumer campaign to drive awareness of the “seasonality and great quality” of its white wines.

With its dark and devilish image, Casillero del Diablo is better known for its roster of reds like its popular Cabernet Sauvignon. With the new campaign, the Chilean juggernaut is aiming to increase awareness of wines like its Reserva Sauvignon Blanc, which it says is the biggest-selling Sauvignon Blanc sku in the UK from outside New Zealand (Nielsen IQ to May 2021.)

The campaign will focus on Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio. It will also feature a series of temperature-sensitive digital ads which serve up a different message depending on the ambient temperature of the day.

“This is the first time we’ve invested in a nationwide campaign that specifically supports our range of white wines, and it was important for us to create a distinctively ‘Casillero’ campaign, dark and mysterious but with a slightly more playful tone of voice to match the lighter styles of wine,” Claire Raine, marketing manager at Concha y Toro UK said.

“We worked with one of the leading drinks photographers to produce some really eye-catching creative. There are various different iterations which support the ‘mysterious’ nature of the Casillero del Diablo brand.”

Clare Griffiths, commercial director at Concha y Toro UK, added: “This new campaign shows our continued commitment to supporting our brands with strong marketing investment, and also highlights the great quality of our white wines on offer from Chile which we strongly believe in. We look forward to getting even more people drinking them.”

The campaign runs from 28 June to 26 July and will feature notable use of the temperature-sensitive dynamic digital ads at 2040 sites nationwide.



