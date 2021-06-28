Pernod Ricard appoints new marketing director

By Lisa Riley

Pernod Ricard UK (PRUK) has appointment Leanne Banks to the position of marketing director, replacing Raja Banerji.

In her new role, Banks will be responsible for leading PRUK’s marketing and digital transformation, and drive value growth across the company’s premium spirits and wine portfolio.

She will oversee the development of integrated marketing campaigns, innovation, brand advocacy, consumer experiences, digital and ecommerce across the PRUK business, with her key focus on “putting the consumer at the heart of all campaigns” and driving creativity for the wide portfolio of brands.

Bringing with her 20 years of experience in the drinks and luxury industry, positions previously held by Banks include both marketing and insights at Maxxium, LVMH and Bacardi.

Moreover, she has held various positions within the brand teams at PRUK between 2005-2008. She joins most recently from premium D2C jewellery brand Monica Vinader, where she held the role of GM Brand & Marketing since January 2020.

“I am delighted to welcome Leanne to the team and her wealth of marketing experience, across the drinks industry and beyond, will be instrumental in accelerating the delivery of our premium portfolio of brands to consumers," said David Haworth, MD of PRUK.

“I wish Raja the best of luck with his new role back in Pernod Ricard India.”

Banks will report directly to Haworth and will be a member of PRUK's management committee.

Banerji is returning to Pernod Ricard India to the position of head of prestige portfolio.









