Soho Street Cocktails signs exclusive distribution deal with Vindependents

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  13 October, 2021

Soho Street Cocktails, the ready-to-drink premium cocktail brand, has signed an exclusive distribution deal with Vindependents, the independent merchant buying group.

Soho Street Cocktails is headed by Paul Scarratt, who has over 27 years of experience in the drinks industry, and previously held senior executive roles at Bibendum Wine and Matthew Clark.

The brand offers zero-waste pouches of cocktails, including Espresso Martini, Passionstar Martini and Raspberry Daiquiri, which all come in quantities of 1.5 litres and range from 9.5 to 12% ABV.

The news of the deal comes as Soho Street Cocktails closed a six-figure investment deal of £570,000 with Growthdeck, a private equity investment firm to invest in the business.

Scarratt said: “We are excited to announce our exclusive distribution agreement for UK Independent Wine Merchants with Vindependents. The Vindependents’ members are truly outstanding; they are the heroes of the Independent Wine Sector and are the people who can hand-sell our high quality, taste-first cocktails to their customers with the same passion and enthusiasm that we put into making them.”

On the investment from Growthdeck Scarratt said this would enable Soho Street Cocktails to scale production.

“We will also be increasing our range with some exciting new additions. This is very exciting time for the business and we are truly humbled by the investors who have put faith in our business, products and management team,” he said.

Jessica Hutchinson, MD of Vindependents, said: “These best-in-class cocktails really offer a real point of difference for our members and something their customers will be asking for time and time again. Affordable cocktails made from top quality ingredients and all you have to do is pour, shake and share with friends – what’s not to love.”

The investment director at Growthdeck, Steve Talbot, stated that they were “thrilled to support Soho Street Cocktails and their innovative products which can make a genuine impact on margins for bars and restaurants as the industry bounces back.”



