Flint takes on on-trade distribution of M.Chapoutier

By Lisa Riley

Hatch Mansfield has appointed Flint Wines as one of its key on-trade partners of five wine ranges from Rhône producer M.Chapoutier.

The ranges include Collection Bio, Prestige, Excellence and Fac & Spera from the Rhône and Domaine de Bila-Haut from the Roussillon.

"We are thrilled to be representing these ranges and to be working with the Hatch Mansfield team in building the Chapoutier name in the UK on-trade,” said Gearoid Devaney MS, director of trade sales for Flint Wines.

“These ranges are exciting and allow us to offer our on-trade customers great versatility with something for every wine list, from the superb organic-certified Collection Bio Côtes du Rhône red and white to some of the grandest wines the Rhône has to offer, including Hermitage L’Ermite and Le Méal, which sit in the Fac & Spera range,” he said.

The wines, he added, showed “freshness, precision and great typicity – that’s as true of the Domaine de Bila-Haut from Roussillon as it is those from the Rhône – at every level".

James Manson, director of regional sales at Hatch Mansfield, said: “We have identified a huge potential for the impeccable wines from M.Chapoutier in the on-trade, right across the range from interesting by the glass wines to top end fine wine lists.

“With their exceptional expertise, combined with first class service we are delighted to work with Flint Wines as one of our key on-trade partners in realising this ambition.”

Flint’s on-trade customers account for 65% percent of its customer base. Established in 2006, it specialises in Burgundy, North America and Italy and works directly with over 150 producers from around the world.

In March, Flint was appointed as Domaine des Lambrays’ key partner in the UK.