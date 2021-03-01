Flint Wines becomes key partner for Domaine des Lambrays

By Michelle Perrett

Wine producer Domaine des Lambrays has appointed Flint Wines as its key partner in the UK.

Having already had a long and successful relationship with Flint, Domaine des Lambrays has decided to work more closely with the importer as part of its new strategy for the UK market.

Flint Wines, which is a specialist importer of Burgundy wines and has strong on-trade connections, will become the lead UK distributor. As part of the partnership Flint Wines will be privy to higher amounts of wine allocations and get access to some exclusive wines.

Jacques Devauges, general manager of Domaine des Lambrays, said: "Rediscovering the essence and emotion found in the mythical bottles of Clos des Lambrays from the early 1900s, which still impress today after so many decades. Such is the vision of the whole team at Domaine des Lambrays, and the inspiration driving our daily efforts in the vineyard and the cellar.

“As we enter a new chapter in the long and rich history of the Clos des Lambrays, we are delighted to entrust Flint Wines with the leading role in our UK distribution. They will convey our messages with passion and with a deep understanding of the changes currently at play at Domaine des Lambrays."

Jason Haynes, Burgundy buyer at Flint Wines, added: "I have been buying and selling Clos des Lambrays since the 1990s and have developed a real affinity for the vineyard. The ambition of the new team, led by Jacques, is very contagious. His embracing of the 'parcellaire' character of the Clos is especially exciting and is a wonderfully reverential nod to its historical roots.

“It feels like the re-awakening of a viticultural giant, and we could not be more delighted to have been chosen as the domaine's Key Partner here in the UK. And what a way to start. The 2019 seems set to become one of this mesmerising vintage's 'must have' wines."

The wines will be released En Primeur on March 18th and will be available for shipping in the autumn.

Last December, Santorini-based Vassaltis Vineyards joined the ranks at Flint Wines, marking the first time the distributor has listed wines from the country.