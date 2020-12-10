Flint Wines makes Greek debut

By Jo Gilbert

Santorini-based Vassaltis Vineyards will be joining the ranks at Flint Wines, marking the first time the distributor has listed wines from the country.

Amid growing interest in wines from Greece in the UK, often noted for their value and point of difference, Flint now stocks three food-friendly Vassaltis Assyrtikos, with the rest of the range due to follow.

Described as a young, boutique winery, Vassaltis has already built up an established London clientele since releasing its first vintage in 2014, with wines appearing on the lists of 67 Pall Mall, Core by Clare Smith and Chiltern Fire House.

Between them, Valambous and two oenologists bring experience from across a number of well-known wineries such as Michel Chapoutier and Oyster Bay.

Food is at the “heart of their winemaking”, the Flint team said, and they “sit comfortably alongside some of the greatest white wine producers in the world”.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to work with Vassaltis. These are high-quality wines, with drive, focus and lots of personality. We are looking forward to introducing these special wines to our customers,” Gearoid Devaney MS, director of trade sales at Flint Wines, said.

Yannis Valambous, owner of Vassaltis Vineyards, added: “We are excited and honoured to be joining the spectacular portfolio of Flint Wines as their first Greek producer. As a small winery, Vassaltis is committed to creating high-quality wines, always expressing the extraordinary terroir of Santorini. Flint’s experience in providing top-class wines to the UK market, along with their dynamism, make us confident that our wines are in good hands.”

The three wines are now available from Flint Wines.









