Flint Wines adds Domaine de Lorient

By Lisa Riley
Published:  06 September, 2021

Flint Wines has added Rhône Valley producer Domaine de Lorient to it burgeoning portfolio.

Domaine de Lorient is the artisanal wine vision of Laure Colombo, daughter of Rhône Valley wine legend Jean-Luc and Anne Colombo, and her partner Dimitri Roulleau-Gallais.

Together, the duo have created an eco-friendly farm in Saint-Péray, within which they have planted, on granite slopes, five hectares of vines.

From these, they produce wines described as “full of generosity and elegance”.

“On first tasting, Laure and Dimitri’s wines stopped us in our tracks – it was a case of “how soon can we ship these and start selling (and drinking) them,” said buyer Will Heslop.

“With just a few vintages to their name, this young couple is already a standard-bearer for Saint Péray, and their Cornas is simply outstanding. We at Flint couldn’t be more excited to be accompanying them at this early stage in their journey.” 

The deal will see Flint Wines becoming the first to import and showcase the wines of Domaine de Lorient in the UK, which it will showcase at its 100 Wines trade tasting event at 67 Pall Mall on 13 September. 

At the event, visitors will be able to taste all three wines in the producer’s range – the 2019 Saint-Péray, the 2019 Saint-Péray Saute-Mouton, and the 2019 Cornas, all exclusive to Flint Wines.

The wines will be available for shipping by the end of this month.

In June, as reported by Harpers, Hatch Mansfield announced it had appointed Flint Wines as one of its key on-trade partners of five wine ranges from Rhône producer M.Chapoutier.

Flint’s on-trade customers account for 65% percent of its customer base. Established in 2006, it specialises in Burgundy, North America and Italy and works directly with over 150 producers from around the world.  

