Schofield duo launch eponymous Manchester bar

By Jo Gilbert

Schofield’s Bar

Sunlight House, Little Quay St, Manchester M3 3NN

schofieldsbar.com

Brotherly bartending duo Joe and Daniel Schofield have opened their first joint venture within Manchester’s recently refurbished Sunlight House. With expertise gleaned from former posts at French-inspired Coupette in Bethnal Green, and Tippling Club in Singapore, the pair have now relocated to realise their ambition of opening their first bar in their home city. Based in the historic Sunlight House building, now a luxury dining and shopping destination, the bar is an all-day venue with a focus on classic cocktails inspired by some of the industry’s most iconic bars.







