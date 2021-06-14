Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Schofield duo launch eponymous Manchester bar

    By Jo Gilbert
    Published:  14 June, 2021

    Schofield’s Bar

    Sunlight House, Little Quay St, Manchester M3 3NN

    schofieldsbar.com

    Brotherly bartending duo Joe and Daniel Schofield have opened their first joint venture within Manchester’s recently refurbished Sunlight House. With expertise gleaned from former posts at French-inspired Coupette in Bethnal Green, and Tippling Club in Singapore, the pair have now relocated to realise their ambition of opening their first bar in their home city. Based in the historic Sunlight House building, now a luxury dining and shopping destination, the bar is an all-day venue with a focus on classic cocktails inspired by some of the industry’s most iconic bars.



    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Jobs 

    ...

    C & D Wines: National Account Manager

    Jobs »

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    South Africa's high hopes

    Blogs »

    Most read articles

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95