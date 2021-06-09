Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    28°-50° opens in Kensington

    By Jo Gilbert
    Published:  09 June, 2021

    28°-50° Wine Workshop & Kitchen Kensington

    96 Draycott Avenue, London, SW3 3AD

    2850southken.co.uk

    Independent wine specialist 28°-50° will be bringing its style of bistro-deluxe dining to South Kensington this month when it opens its fourth venue in the capital. In keeping with its sister locations, 28°-50° South Kensington will serve French and modern European cuisine alongside a superb wine selection, including wine from Le Château de Candie, the group’s own vineyard in the French Alps.

    Known for its relaxed but serious take on food, wine and service, this will be the growing group’s fourth central London site, joining Marylebone, Covent Garden and Chelsea. It will offer two dining areas, a private dining room and central dining bar, where managers promise a year-round programme of tastings, workshops and curated dinners.



    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Jobs 

    ...

    C & D Wines: National Account Manager

    ...

    Salcombe Distilling Co: Marketing & Sales Support Executive

    Jobs »

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    South Africa's high hopes

    Blogs »

    Most read articles

    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95