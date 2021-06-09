28°-50° opens in Kensington

By Jo Gilbert

28°-50° Wine Workshop & Kitchen Kensington

96 Draycott Avenue, London, SW3 3AD

2850southken.co.uk

Independent wine specialist 28°-50° will be bringing its style of bistro-deluxe dining to South Kensington this month when it opens its fourth venue in the capital. In keeping with its sister locations, 28°-50° South Kensington will serve French and modern European cuisine alongside a superb wine selection, including wine from Le Château de Candie, the group’s own vineyard in the French Alps.

Known for its relaxed but serious take on food, wine and service, this will be the growing group’s fourth central London site, joining Marylebone, Covent Garden and Chelsea. It will offer two dining areas, a private dining room and central dining bar, where managers promise a year-round programme of tastings, workshops and curated dinners.







