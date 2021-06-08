Rousset and Pineau extend partnership with new bar

By Lisa Riley

Xavier Rousset MS and bar owner Steve Pineau have teamed up again, this time to open a new prohibition style bar named Nocturne.

Located underneath their wine and cheese bar, Old Brompton in South Kensington, Nocturne will “build upon the timeless elegance and glamour of the 1920s”, while offering a “new layer of sophistication and depth”, the duo said.

In a nod to the hidden drinking dens of the prohibition era, Pineau has created a cocktail list which reflects the neat, no-gimmicks ethos of the drinks served at that time, with the menu split into Vintage, Pre-Prohibition and Prohibition cocktails.

Moreover, Rousset has devised a list of championing winemakers from France and Italy, whilst making sure all wines are “affordable” and served by the glass.

The list also features a selection of Champagnes from growers such as Larmandier-Bernier, Grande Marque and Dom Perignon.

Complementing the smart drinks list is a selection of 70 different artisanal cheeses and charcuterie, supplied by the Great British Charcuterie Company.

“We are so excited to be working together again to open this beautiful prohibition-style bar in such an iconic venue,” said the pair, who will open the doors to the new venue 18 June.

“Nocturne was actually a bar we used to go to in Bristol about 20 years ago when we met. It was owned by Massive Attack, and it was our favourite after-work-spot as well as our inspiration today. We hope that Nocturne will become that special spot for people; the place where good memories are made.”

Elsewhere in the world of new launches, the Oeno House team, including Justin Knock MW who is the group’s director of wine, is gearing up to launch a new alfresco wine terrace and wine shop at the Royal Exchange.

The new opening marks the first fine wine boutique created by the Oeno Group — a personalised wine advisory service born out of a vision to make the fine wine market accessible to all investors regardless of their exposure to the industry.







