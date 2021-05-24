Hallgarten appoints second Head Start apprentice

By Lisa Riley

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has appointed its second Head Start Apprentice – Alex Parsons.

Launched in 2019 to develop the future talent of the wine industry, the 18 month long programme provides a 360-degree perspective of the wine sector from vineyard to table.

Parsons graduated in 2020 from Plumpton College with a wine business degree and has since spent time working in the hospitality sector at various wine bars across the south of the UK.

“Alex was one of a number of candidates that showcased the desire to hit the ground running in the wine sector, and it is our pleasure to welcome him on board – we are sure he will prove to be a leader of the future,” said Andrew Bewes, MD, Hallgarten & Novum Wines.

“The past 15 months have been some of the hardest for individuals in the wine industry, so now more than ever we feel it is our responsibility to continue to give something back to those starting off in the sector,” he added.

“The Head Start programme is a fantastic way of nurturing the talent of tomorrow, guiding them towards their chosen career path in the world of wine. I am pleased to say that our first HeadStart Apprentice, Amica Zago, and fellow Plumpton graduate, remains with the business and looks set to successfully graduate from the scheme later this year.”

The programme encompasses placements across the Hallgarten business with time embedded within all head office departments including customer services, finance, marketing, buying, supplier management and logistics; these placements are interspersed with time spent in trade with the regional and national sales teams.

The apprenticeship will end with a month working the 2022 harvest with one of the company’s key European partners.







