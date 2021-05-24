Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hallgarten appoints second Head Start apprentice

By Lisa Riley
Published:  24 May, 2021

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has appointed its second Head Start Apprentice – Alex Parsons.

Launched in 2019 to develop the future talent of the wine industry, the 18 month long programme provides a 360-degree perspective of the wine sector from vineyard to table.

Parsons graduated in 2020 from Plumpton College with a wine business degree and has since spent time working in the hospitality sector at various wine bars across the south of the UK.

“Alex was one of a number of candidates that showcased the desire to hit the ground running in the wine sector, and it is our pleasure to welcome him on board –  we are sure he will prove to be a leader of the future,” said Andrew Bewes, MD, Hallgarten & Novum Wines

“The past 15 months have been some of the hardest for individuals in the wine industry, so now more than ever we feel it is our responsibility to continue to give something back to those starting off in the sector,” he added. 

“The Head Start programme is a fantastic way of nurturing the talent of tomorrow, guiding them towards their chosen career path in the world of wine. I am pleased to say that our first HeadStart Apprentice, Amica Zago, and fellow Plumpton graduate, remains with the business and looks set to successfully graduate from the scheme later this year.” 

The programme encompasses placements across the Hallgarten business with time embedded within all head office departments including customer services, finance, marketing, buying, supplier management and logistics; these placements are interspersed with time spent in trade with the regional and national sales teams. 

The apprenticeship will end with a month working the 2022 harvest with one of the company’s key European partners. 




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

C & D Wines: National Account Manager

...

Salcombe Distilling Co: Marketing & Sales Support Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95