Freixenet Copestick becomes Baron Philippe de Rothschild’s UK distributor

By Jo Gilbert

Baron Philippe de Rothschild and Freixenet Copestick have entered into an exclusive partnership agreement which will see the latter become the UK importer and distributor for Bordeaux’s Mouton Cadet wine brand.

The partnership was led by Henry Boyes, head of on-trade for Freixenet Copestick, Rob Hilton, head of operations for Freixenet Copestick and Nicolas Rochon, export area director for Baron Philippe de Rothschild in a move which will see Freixenet Copestick significantly expand its Bordeaux portfolio.

Boyes said he was excited to work with the “world-renowned business” and “strongly believe[s] there are signs that UK consumers are falling in love with French wines once again”.

“Of course we are thrilled to be working with Mouton Cadet – it’s such a complementary fit for our business and we are all enthusiastic to be representing this powerhouse brand. But we are also delighted to be working with all of their other French wines and estates. It’s a very exciting time for our business,” he said.

Véronique Hombroekx, deputy managing director of Baron Philippe de Rothschild, added: “We are delighted to be entering into this new partnership with Freixenet Copestick. The UK is a strategic market where we want strengthen Mouton Cadet's presence and Freixenet Copestick is the right partner to match our ambition. We are pleased to start this new story with them.”

Baron Philippe de Rothschild was founded over 90 years ago by its eponymous founder.

Today, its flagship Mouton Cadet brand is one of the leaders in Bordeaux with a range that spans 10 appellations, 250 partner winegrowers, and sells over 10 million bottles a year to 100 countries.







