Wines of Roussillon unveils 2021 campaign

By Lisa Riley

The Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Roussillon (CIVR) has unveiled a series of tasting and educational activities as part of its 2021 campaign.

Aimed at boosting the region’s profile in the UK, and support the commercial efforts of Roussillon wine producers and their importers, the series of events have been designed to inform and educate about the “exceptional specificities” of Roussillon wine.

The highlight will be a trade and press tasting in London on 30 June where visitors will be able to meet some of Roussillon’s producers and taste a range of still dry wines and Vins Doux Naturels (VDNs – Fortified Sweet Wines), said the CIVR.

Two masterclasses will be presented by Rosemary George MW, who will explore some of Roussillon’s 14 AOPs and 2 IGPs and lead a tutored tasting of emblematic wines and styles from across the region.

“We are delighted to be able to support our producers and importers in the UK with a dynamic campaign in 2021,” said Eric Aracil, co-director in charge of exports at the CIVR.

“Roussillon offers such a diversity of styles, with price points all delivering outstanding quality, that it really deserves to be in the spotlight,” he said.

“The Roussillon has a very unique character, shaped by our geographical location, our history and long-standing winemaking heritage. We can’t wait to share our stories and show the UK trade and press the recent evolution of our region’s producers and wines."

Other activities, including Roussillon wine and food pairing and round table events, will take place throughout the year and will be supported by new marketing resources such as a new UK website and a series of newsletters.