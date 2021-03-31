Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris postponed to 2022

By Michelle Perrett

This year's Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris exhibition has been moved to 14 to 16 February 2022 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisers said that the decision to postpone the exhibition again, which was to run in June this year, was due to the health situation caused by the pandemic. But it will be running events for 2021 in a digital format, they added.

The decision to postpone was taken in conjunction with the event’s partner wine marketing boards and stakeholders who all agreed that due to continued uncertainties, the success of the event rescheduled for June could not be guaranteed.

However, to continue to maintain the close connection between the Paris event and its exhibitors and visitors, Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris said it would be providing a programme of international content and tools for the wine industry from June on Vinexposium Connect, its digital platform.

Producers and buyers will be able to network through B-to-B meetings via the Vinexposium Connect platform. A programme of business-focused digital content will also be rolled out so that industry members can stay connected through highly targeted meetings.

“We are very much looking forward to taking part in Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris, which genuinely energises business. After more than a year with no major international events, we need to get back to the tastings and gatherings that provide our product catalogues with new listings,” said Jürgen Schlanke, MD of the German distributor Weinmarkt Mattheis.

Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium, added: “Everything is ready for February 2022 and we are now going to focus on making Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris an even more central event and business hub so that it can be instrumental in fostering economic recovery. The first step will be a digital month in June with key business-centric events on Vinexposium Connect, and a physical gathering in Paris from 14 to 16 February 2022.”