First wine produced outside Chile for Casillero del Diablo

By Lisa Riley

Concha y Tora has expanded its Casillero del Diablo brand with a Spanish Tempranillo from Cariñena.

The launch marks the first Casillero del Diablo wine to be produced outside Chile, and followed “extensive rigorous” consumer research and development by Concha y Toro in the UK, the business said.

The wine is produced in partnership with Bodegas Ignacio Marín, a leading family-run winery in Cariñena in Northern Spain.

“We are very excited to welcome this new addition to the range – we saw a real possibility to produce our signature style of authentic, varietal-led approachability, with a Spanish grape variety which is well known and liked in the UK market,” said Marcelo Papa, technical director at Concha y Toro, who has presided over the winemaking for the brand for over 20 years.

“I thank my winemaking team and in particular Max Weinlaub who found the perfect partner for this project in Spain and worked hard to produce the exact wine we wanted,” he said.

Clare Griffiths, commercial director at Concha y Toro UK, added: “Casillero del Diablo has been a phenomenal success, thanks to its fantastic quality, strong branding and consistent levels of marketing investment in recent years.

“Having identified an opportunity for an established brand to add to the Spanish wine category, we are thrilled to bring this new wine to market and looking forward to seeing how UK wine shoppers take to it.”

Casillero del Diablo Spanish Tempranillo goes on sale in the UK from 5 April (rrp: £8.00), supported by a major marketing campaign including out of home and digital advertising as well as via Casillero del Diablo’s existing partnership with Sky TV.

The leading brand from Concha y Toro, Casillero del Diablo is the fourth bestselling brand in the GB off-trade, with a retail sales value of over £200m in the 52 weeks to 27 February 2021 (Nielsen).

It recently hit its highest ever penetration figure of 11.5% of UK households, according to Kantar Worldpanel (52 weeks to 21 February 2021).