Roust Group increases Concha y Toro sales in Russia and Poland by 68%

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  09 August, 2019

Concha y Toro is celebrating a burst of successful trading in Russia and Eastern Europe via its distribution partner, Roust – with hints of further expansion in the near future.

Roust Group, the largest spirits producer and distributor in Central and Eastern Europe, and Viña Concha y Toro, the largest wine producer in Latin America, have been working together for over 20 years.

Over this time, sales have grown 68% in Roust’s territories, with Concha’s key brands Casillero del Diablo, Frontera, Sunrise and Marques de Casa Conchaa all establishing themselves as some of the top 25 most recognisable wines in Russia (Wine Intelligence 2018).

The two companies have also made several large strides in the past year.

As of 2019, volume sales of flagship Casillero del Diablo brand are twice the number they were in 2018, and Concha y Toro’s portfolio now sits in first place as the areas' most imported Chilean brand wines.

“Following the figures of 2018, our sales forecast for 2019 is 160K 9l cases in Russia,” Rafael Martinez, regional export director at Viña Concha y Toro, said.  Our long-term goal by 2021 is to double the current business with Roust Inc., expanding the sales of Concha y Toro Chilean wines and the strategic Argentinian brand Trivento. In addition, we will focus on raising Casillero del Diablo awareness, enhancing presence in Modern Trade and achieving a leading position among imported wines in Traditional Trade and Regions.”

Roust Inc. is the group’s distribution force in Russia, which took over the handling of Concha’s portfolio in 2013.

The company also has CEDC International, Roust Group’s distribution arm in Poland, which has “dramatically” raised Concha y Toro brand awareness since 1998, driving sales volumes to over 100K 9l cases.

“In the first six months of 2019, we have seen steady growth of Concha y Toro strategic brands, including the legendary Casillero del Diablo, Frontera, Don Melchor and Marques de Casa Concha at the level of +5,4% compared to the same period in 2018. Our outlook for 2019 is to deliver a solid 15-20% increase versus last year, in particular, by boosting the position of Casillero del Diablo and leveraging novelties behind Frontera,” Arkadiusz Citków, commercial director of imports at CEDC International, said.





