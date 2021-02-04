Wales comes out top as “most sophisticated” UK wine nation

By Jo Gilbert

When it comes to buying wine, the Welsh are the most sophisticated while the English hunt for a bargain, according to data which aims to map the buying behaviours of UK drinkers.

The results, taken from a YouGov survey for Wine Drinkers UK (WDUK), showed that those in Wales are the most discerning drinkers, with almost seven in ten (68%) highlighting taste as the most important factor when choosing what wine to buy.

North of the border, the Scots were also found to choose wine primarily by taste, with 60% saying it’s the key reason to choose a particular glass or bottle of wine.

English drinkers meanwhile are most likely to hunt out bargains, with 61% choosing wine based on price.

“The UK as a whole paints a fascinating picture of wine consumption, with each region having its own nuances, tastes and habits,” said writer, presenter and WDUK supporter Matthew Jukes.

“There are some great regional differences but of course, the most important picture is the fact that wine is enjoyed across the country and is a growing industry within the UK economy."

The total sample size of the survey was 2191 adults, of which just over 1,500 drink wine.

Northern Ireland statistics are based on 48 respondents being questioned.

Like England, Northern Ireland purchases were primarily driven by price. Over half (57%) of Northern Irish drinkers said they are primarily motivated by cost while browsing the wine aisles.

Over a quarter of all respondents across the UK said they enjoyed a bargain, with an average of 28% across all nations saying they looked out for promotional discounts.

Where wine comes from also appears to be a key factor for many. The Welsh are the most likely to be swayed by the country of origin. Over a third (34%) said it’s a key factor compared to only a fifth in Scotland.

What all nations do almost agree on, however, is where they like their wine to come from. Scotland, England and Wales all choose France and Italy as their top choices, while Northern Ireland awarded Chile and South Africa the top two spots.

According to the research, wine from Austria is the least likely to be bought across the UK, with only 3% choosing wine from the country.

Wine Drinkers UK is a collection of wine lovers, makers and sellers who have pushed back against being “unfairly taxed”.

They are currently calling for a cut or at least a freeze to wine duty at the upcoming Budget on 3 March with The Cut Back Wine Tax campaign, which was launched to get a fairer deal for British wine drinkers.

The popularity of wine in the UK “makes the huge taxing of the nation’s favourite drink even more concerning”, Jukes said. “Consumers should know, whatever they fancy in their wine glass, they’re being unfairly charged to drink it compared to other alcoholic beverages.”







