Rioja Wine UK unveils 2021 campaign

By Lisa Riley

Rioja Wine UK has unveiled its marketing campaign for 2021, with a clear focus on the “exceptional quality” of the top end wines of the region.

New for 2021 will be an increased emphasis on the top wines from Rioja with the launch of Ultimate Rioja – a blind tasting by a panel of leading industry experts to establish the best wines from the region, with winning wines presented to a select trade audience at a live event in the autumn.

In addition, the initially trade-focused Rioja Wine Academy Bootcamps online training sessions will be rolled out to consumers in 2021 and the Rioja Wine Directory – an online tool to help consumers to track down their nearest Rioja retailer – will be expanded to include restaurants with strong Rioja listings.

The push would “bolster the region’s fine wine credentials and consolidate its position as Spain’s premier wine producing region”, said Rioja Wine UK.

“The 2021 campaign will see us shift a gear and reset the lens on Rioja and raise the profile of Rioja as a world leading fine wine producing region,” added Iñigo Tapiador, global marketing director for the Consejo Regulador DOCa Rioja.

Consumers will also be reached through a series of high-profile retailer partnerships and during Rioja Wine Month, formerly Shop Rioja, this year will see restaurants around the country joining independent retailers to celebrate all things Rioja over the course of October.

Also new for 2021 will be a paid media campaign which will focus on bringing Rioja to life through high end lifestyle titles, while the digital campaign will continue to focus on lifestyle influencers.

The value of Rioja in the UK was up 17.9% in 2020, according to latest Nielsen statistics (MAT 26.12.20).







