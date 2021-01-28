Subscriber login Close [x]
Sample registration opens for the b.f.t’s first virtual event

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  28 January, 2021

Registration is now open for March’s b.f.t’s tasting with the opportunity to receive samples of 176 wines from 34 producers.

Though the event, on 1 March, will be taking place online this year, organisers are promising the “wines are as real as ever” with participants able to compile a wish list of samples to be sent to their home or business address in the UK.

The new format is as follows: participants register their interest in receiving samples to taste and evaluate. After a receiving a shortlist of available wines to choose from, a total of five will then be sent out to taste.

The cost of the wines plus postage will be covered by the exhibitors.

Organisers say: “Don’t delay because the selection process will be starting in the next few weeks. Act quickly and give yourself the best chance of being able to taste the wines you really want to try.”

As ever, the b.f.t will be showing a range of Port, Sherry, Madeira and Australian fortified wines from a number of regular and also returning producers, including Barros, Calem, Fonseca, Gonzalez Byass, Bodegas Malaga Virgen and Bodegas Hidalgo-La Gitana.

Newcomers include Mouchão, Noble & Murat, and Quinta da Devesa, Pojer e Sandri and Bodegas Dimobe.

The b.f.t will be fully virtual this year and not in its usual home of Church House Conference Centre.

However, organisers are planning a return to the London venue on 31 March, 2022.

The the full list of wines are available to view here.




The dry truth of drought in Burgundy

