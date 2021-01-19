Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

SA Fairtrade dealcoholized wines hit the UK

By Lisa Riley
Published:  19 January, 2021

Cognato Wines has introduced its South African range of Fairtrade certified dealcoholized wines to the UK market.

The UK launch follows an initial rosé and red launch in June 2019 in Sweden, the homeland of Cognato co-founders David Sommestad and Adam Malmnäs, who have since then continued to develop the brand.

It recently added a white wine to the range, with each of the variants produced in South Africa using grapes grown in the Coastal Region of the Western Cape. 

The newcomer would plug a gap for a dealcoholized wine complimenting a wide range of foods, said the duo, adding they saw the UK as a “key market” for Cognato due to the large demand for low & no drinks. 

“The UK is the first market outside of Sweden where we are launching our [dealcoholized] wines, which have been on sale since mid-December, with the initial sales and customer feedback great," said Sommestad.

“The UK market really is in the forefront of low & no alcohol products, with a large number of consumers wanting a variety of high quality low & no alcohol products."

Malmnäs added: "We wanted to produce a dealcoholized wine that we, as wine drinkers, would be happy to enjoy with a good meal. Both David and I have young children and we often find that on weekends we have to drive and fetch them from various activities so having a glass of wine at lunch or dinner often becomes impossible, so we needed a good alternative.”

Founded in 2018, Cognato became a Fairtrade certified producer in 2020. The range is available online now via Dry Drinker and Wisebartender.

Last week, the WSTA launched a new guidance around the labelling of low & no alcohol drinks as a record number of Brits explore the category.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Cadman Fine Wines: General Manager Wine Division

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The dry truth of drought in Burgundy

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95