Bar 44 expands no & low offer to meet rising demand

By James Lawrence

Award-winning Spanish restaurant group Bar 44 has significantly expanded its portfolio of no & low beverages, including new wines, beers and a 'Lilt Sangria' at 0% ABV.

The new range has been unveiled as a key part of the company's drinks overhaul, also with a fresh emphasis on natural wines produced in Andalucia.

In addition, Bar 44's numerous sherry flights have been revamped, while the re-energised cocktail list brings “the Spanish kitchen into the drinks list and blends premium spirits with fresh, seasonal ingredients”, including a Salsa Verde Picante Margarita.

“No & low sales have been growing steadily for a number of years. I had always marvelled when in Spain on sourcing trips, that almost every bar, grand or local corner spot alike, had a 0.0% beer on tap,” said Bar 44’s MD, Owen Morgan.

“The no & low trend in the UK market for me seemed to start a big uptick about eight years or so ago when the dry January promotions began, and then latterly the sober October campaigns. Many people in the 25-40 age bracket seemed to pick up on it and stay with it long after January or October ended, or did at least alter their habits to an extent after that.”

According to Morgan, the growth in better quality options was partly responsible for his decision to increase the number of no & low brands on the list, after decrying the availability of “pretty poor incarnations of non-alcoholic wines and beers for many years”.

He said: “The 0.0 spirits market was the first area we grew into in our restaurants, with general quality being good, and our creativity could mean genuinely great 0.0 cocktails. Sparkling wine was probably the next thing to improve, and we have had a very well made 0.0% Cava on the list from Vilarnau since 2021.

“This autumn is the first time I have ever listed a white and a red, as it's the first time I've felt I tasted samples that were good enough – I would drink a glass and would enjoy it. Zeno, with Jane Masters MW, David Hodgson and Will Willis behind it, is in my opinion the first quality 0.0 wine to be seen.”

Owen, the co-founder of Bar 44, which has venues in Cardiff, Bristol and Penarth, has also been highly critical of Rachel Reeves' inaugural budget and its impact on struggling businesses nationwide.

“The industry was already on its knees nationwide, wondering what help may be coming from the government, in terms of the cost of doing business in the UK. But rather than opening their ears and listen to experienced people who know business has been crippled in the past four years, they have done the opposite and hammered us.”

He continued: “We will employ less, as will everyone. Consumers will also suffer. We will also not be taking on younger people – they government wants us to but have made it nearly impossible.”







