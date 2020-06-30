58 Gin claims UK first with gin-based hard seltzer

By Lisa Riley

London-based artisan spirits distillery 58 Gin has launched what it claims to be the first gin-based hard seltzer in the UK.

Available in raspberry and pink grapefruit flavours, 58 Gin Hard Seltzer is pitched as a premium offering made using a vegan, no sugar, ‘all-natural’ recipe to appeal to health-conscious millennials.

Each 250ml slimline fully recyclable can contains less than 67 calories with an abv of 4% (rrp: £2.20).

The newcomer is made using the alcohol cut from the heart, said to be the purest and most premium part, of 58 London Dry Gin. This is mixed with natural fruit flavours and sparkling water, which is run through reverse osmosis – a process of extreme filtering to enhance purity and taste.

“Hard seltzers are a fast-growing category and it’s a space that will become very competitive, very quickly. We wanted to do something different from the start, which will appeal to consumers, and using gin as a base for our hard seltzer does exactly this,” said MD Carmen O’Neal.

“The cut from the heart of the gin gives the hard seltzer a smoother and lighter taste than the more commonly used grain spirits and fortified wines. This creates a more premium finish, and given the vast popularity of gin, it seemed a natural next step for us to take a spirit we know so well and use it in the next big consumer drinks trend of hard seltzers.”

The company’s portfolio comprises four gins and one vodka.



The hard seltzer category has landed in a big way stateside over the past few years where it has now overtaken vodka in terms of volume.