Plumpton calls on Wine GB producers to apply for its Viticulture Apprenticeship 2021

By Andrew Catchpole

Plumpton College is set to build on the success of its pilot Viticultural Apprenticeship Scheme with a second programme planned for the early part of next year.

Beginning on 1 March, the apprenticeship scheme will balance online theory training with practical placements via attendance at Plumpton Wine Division over a two year period, with spaces still available for the 10 placements.

The college is seeking UK producers that are keen to take part, with the government-backed scheme “designed around the seasonal requirements and tasks of a vineyard”, while also allowing participants to gain their PA1 + PA3 certificates, plus First Aid at Work training.

With accommodation offered, the scheme aims to attract apprentices nationwide, with government funding covering 95% of the cost of training, with employers of apprentices benefitting to the tune of £15,750 worth of viticultural training and assessment, according to the college.

Plumpton principle of college Jeremy Kerswell said the institution had been “delighted with how well the pilot viticulture apprenticeship scheme has run”, not least while faced with the challenges of 2020.

“We developed this program specifically to meet the needs of the sector and worked closely with Wine GB and Land-based sector bodies to ensure the program met the identified local economic and skills priorities. Thanks to the successes of the first cohort, we are once again ready to work with vineyards across the UK,” he said.

Dr Greg Dunn, head of Plumpton Wine Division, added: “We dedicate an industry of experienced tutors and assessors including guest speakers to enhance the apprentice’s learning experience. This innovative and agile approach to delivery with both practical training at the college’s vineyard alongside online theory teaching and progress reviews via Microsoft Teams is an excellent combination to train a future UK workforce.”

Producers interested in proposing employees for an apprenticeship place should contact Plumpton's Business Service Department on 01273 892127 or by emailing: business@plumpton.ac.uk







