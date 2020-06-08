Subscriber login Close [x]
Plumpton College reveals “ground-breaking” research project

By Lisa Riley
Published:  08 June, 2020

Plumpton Wine Division has revealed that one of its student’s is working on a “ground-breaking” research project, which it says could have far-reaching implications for the global wine industry. 

The aim of the project - Detect and Quantify the Potential of a Wine to Age by Measuring Maillard Precursors, Condensates and Product - is to quantify the potential for ageing of a wine by measuring those factors of the Maillard reaction, through the direct sampling of wines deemed by wine industry professionals to have the ability to age; be at the peak of ageing; be on the decline. 

The results of the study, carried out by second year wine production student Jack Thorpe, would for the first time “create an empirical relationship between the post fermentative compounds in wine and its ageing potential”, said Thorpe’s research advisor, Dr Akshay Baboo.  

“This would have far-reaching implications for the wine industry with some of its theorized applications being – its use by négociants to assess the potential for ageing of a wine from a producer in a given vintage, to globally assessing a given vintage for a specific region, to the insurance industry and their assessment of value of a given wine,” said Baboo.

With the support of Plumpton Wine Division, Thorpe is now looking for sponsorship from the industry to support the research. There is an option for a business to come forward and headline the sponsorship, otherwise the college is offering a three-tiered sponsorship. 

Thorpe said: “I’m really excited to begin this research project of which the results will have direct implications for the industry on a global scale. Given the unprecedented time we are facing with Covid-19, research as a whole is going to be all the more important to our industry as we navigate our way through. 

The sponsorship opportunities were a “fantastic opportunity” for a wine business to get involved with a small investment, but be able to “reap the long-term benefits from this ground-breaking research”, he added.

The results of the study will be shared with the sponsors six months prior to the publication of the study which is due to be completed in March 2021.

