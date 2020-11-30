Ex-PLB directors launch new business

By Mathew Lyons

Two former directors of PLB have teamed up again to launch a new wine export agency.

United Wine Growers is the brainchild of Peter Crameri (pictured), until recently commercial manager at Myliko Wines, and Simon Fredericks.

Crameri began his career at Crus & Châteaux de Bordeaux, his father’s Bordeaux-based négociant business, before joining PLB in 1997.

Fredericks left PLB after some 25 years at the company, which his father Jeffrey founded, following its 2014 acquisition by Bibendum.

United Wine Growers will primarily represent producers from France, Spain and Australia.

Key target markets include the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands.

Haiping Crameri, Peter’s wife and a WSET certificate holder, is to grow the business in China.

Peter Crameri said: “We see fantastic new opportunities going forward to capitalise, together with the producers, on what will undoubtedly become a new way of commercialising wine, and at a time also where the demand for innovation, novelty and point of difference are clearly now major factors in selling wine.

“The key emphasis always being offering terrific value for money, at all price points, with an attractive range of wines directly from the source, whilst listening to what the market wants.”

Fredericks added: “Peter and I are both excited at the opportunity of developing a somewhat new wine business model in the UK, providing an excellent service on behalf of a select portfolio of partner-suppliers to efficiently develop their routes to market and sales of their wines in the UK as well as other key target markets.”











