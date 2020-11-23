19 Crimes named UK's favourite supermarket wine

By Mathew Lyons

The most popular supermarket wine in the UK is 19 Crimes Red, according to a survey of 4,500 wine lovers.

The Treasury Wine Estates brand, which was launched in 2015 to target young men between the ages of 18 and 34, received 9% of the votes from users of wine subscription service Wine List.

Respondents praised 19 Crimes Red for its rich colour and palate and its smooth finish.

The top ten favourite supermarket wines overall were:

1. 19 Crimes Red

2. Barefoot Moscato

3. Campo Viejo Tempranillo

4. Casillero Del Diablo Cabernet

5. Osyter Bay Sauvignon Blanc

6. Barefoot White Zinfandel

7. Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc

8. Trivento Reserve Malbec

9. Campo Viejo Rioja

10. Yellow Tail Shiraz

Treasury Wine Estates has used a number of innovative marketing techniques to promote 19 Crimes Red to its target market, including the roll-out of augmented-reality technology which enabled users to hear the stories of British convicts transported to Australia in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Despite the bias towards reds among the favourite wines, the favoured wine style in the UK is Sauvignon Blanc, the survey found.

Fully 16% of respondents chose that grape, with Pinot Grigio being the only other white style in the top five.

The UK’s top ten favourite wine styles were:

1. Sauvignon Blanc

2. Malbec

3. Pinot Grigio

4. Shiraz

5. Merlot

6. Chardonnay

7. Riesling

8. Rioja

9. Cabernet Sauvignon

10. Pinot Noir

BWS sales through the UK’s supermarkets have thrived in 2020 as consumers have responded to the restrictions and closures of the on-trade. Sales were up 15% year on year in the four weeks to 31 October, according to the latest data from Nielsen.







