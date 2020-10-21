Subscriber login Close [x]
Simon Thorpe MW joins Wine GB team

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  21 October, 2020

Wine GB has strengthened its team with the appointment of Simon Thorpe MW as new CEO.

Thorpe, who steps up to the role on 26 October, is a well-known face in the UK trade, with a CV that covers Waitrose and Constellation, plus Negociants, which was bought by John E Fells, where he presided over a portfolio of high calibre Antipodean agencies.

More latterly, he had been offering his services as a consultant, providing advice on brand building and management throughout the supply chain.

“I am delighted to be joining Wine GB at such a momentous time for the industry,” said Thorpe.

“I have spent a large amount of my wine industry career working with wines from around the world in the UK market. Now I have the opportunity to champion our own brilliant English and Welsh producers and help them to build a great and exciting future – that is a fantastic and hugely motivating challenge.”

Thorpe added that his initial priorities would be to focus on Wine GB’s new Classic Method sparkling campaign, plus “a focused Christmas campaign”, along with “furthering our relationship with Westminster to benefit this industry as it looks to the future.”

Described as a “pivotal time” for the UK wine industry, the production of sparkling and still wine continues to grow, with some 770 vineyards now online and new plantings still going in.



