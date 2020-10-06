Ridgeview marks quarter century with limited edition

By Mathew Lyons

Sussex winery Ridgeview has launched its first new wine in a decade to mark its 25th anniversary.

The Ridgeview Oak Reserve NV is a limited edition of 2,600 bottles, with just 1,000 being released in the first instance.

The new sparkling wine has been developed by Ridgeview’s director of winemaking, Simon Roberts, with subtle, oak-aged Chardonnays a key inspiration.

“With careful use of oak-aged Chardonnay, we have created a Ridgeview barrel-fermented sparkling wine,” Roberts said.

“Some of the very best Chardonnay grapes were selected from our home vineyard in Ditchling, planted in 1995.

“I have always loved what delicate oak can bring to Chardonnay and this project has allowed me to explore the additional creaminess from the oak, in harmony with our normal fresh fruit style.”

The release comes with a new label design from Brighton-based drinks designers Cookchick.

The labels are printed on Fasson Natural Cherry Wood paper, the wooden texture of which makes a feature of the oak characteristics present in the wine.

Lee Cook, designer at Cookchick, said: "Such a distinctive sparkling wine demanded an equally distinctive bottle design. What could be better for a limited edition Oak Reserve wine than a real wood label delivering an individual grain, pattern and colour?”

Ridgeview Oak Reserve NV will retail at £75. It is available to purchase directly from Ridgeview or through a small number of specialist wine merchants.





