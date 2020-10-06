Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Ridgeview marks quarter century with limited edition

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  06 October, 2020

Sussex winery Ridgeview has launched its first new wine in a decade to mark its 25th anniversary.

The Ridgeview Oak Reserve NV is a limited edition of 2,600 bottles, with just 1,000 being released in the first instance.

The new sparkling wine has been developed by Ridgeview’s director of winemaking, Simon Roberts, with subtle, oak-aged Chardonnays a key inspiration.

“With careful use of oak-aged Chardonnay, we have created a Ridgeview barrel-fermented sparkling wine,” Roberts said.

“Some of the very best Chardonnay grapes were selected from our home vineyard in Ditchling, planted in 1995.

“I have always loved what delicate oak can bring to Chardonnay and this project has allowed me to explore the additional creaminess from the oak, in harmony with our normal fresh fruit style.”

The release comes with a new label design from Brighton-based drinks designers Cookchick.

The labels are printed on Fasson Natural Cherry Wood paper, the wooden texture of which makes a feature of the oak characteristics present in the wine.

Lee Cook, designer at Cookchick, said: "Such a distinctive sparkling wine demanded an equally distinctive bottle design. What could be better for a limited edition Oak Reserve wine than a real wood label delivering an individual grain, pattern and colour?”

Ridgeview Oak Reserve NV will retail at £75. It is available to purchase directly from Ridgeview or through a small number of specialist wine merchants.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95