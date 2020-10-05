Subscriber login Close [x]
Peyton launches RTD cocktail range

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  05 October, 2020

Restaurateur Oliver Peyton OBE has launched a new range of ready-to-drink premium cocktails in partnership with cocktail guru Dré Masso.

The Unknown Pleasures range comes in three expressions at launch: Bloody Mary, Peach Iced Tea and Espresso Martini.

The pre-mixed cocktails segment is worth £500m in the UK and is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the alcoholic RTD market, which has grown through lockdown.

Peyton said: “The last three years have been an inspired journey of collaboration with the team, testing and testing again, perfecting taste and vision for a unique range of premium cocktails positioned as an affordable luxury.

“We are defined by what’s in our cans, by a taste immersion fuelling word of mouth, social sharing and brand identification. Our uniquely designed cans will deliver impact on supermarket shelves, in bars – big and mini – and chilling in fridges everywhere.’’

The Bloody Mary and Peach Iced Tea will carry RRPs of £3.50, while the Espresso Martini RRP is £3.90.

The cocktails are available in bundles of six or 12, either as single varieties or mixed. There is also an annual box subscription.

Peyton is best known to the public as a judge on the BBC’s Great British Menu. He first worked with Masso in the 1990s at The Atlantic Bar & Grill, which Peyton founded.

