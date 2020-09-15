National Trust Scotland goes Naked to fund conservation

By Andrew Catchpole

Naked Wines has launched a partnership with National Trust for Scotland (NTS) to raise £50,000 from selected wine sales.

The donations, which will fund conservation work across the Trust’s eight sites, are to be raised via exclusive NTS cases, with Naked Wines donating 20% of the case price to the Trust.

Naked says that the initiative will provide “a range of exclusive offers and events for the charity’s supporters, from ‘meet the maker’ features to virtual events that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home”.

Emphasis will be on both celebrating artisan winemakers (such as Simpsons Wine Estate, pictured) and Scotland’s contribution to the wine industry, the company said.

The partnership comes at a time when NTS is facing “unprecedented financial challenges” in the face of the pandemic.

“Partnerships rooted in purpose and with a real cause behind them are hard to find – so we are genuinely proud to be working alongside the National Trust for Scotland to hero unsung artisans from across Scotland and the world,” said Naked Wines’ growth director, Joanne Gunn.

“Our Meet the Maker series of features and events will do what we do best at Naked: connecting everyday people to independent makers who produce something exceptional."

NTS director of customer and cause, Mark Bishop, added “We’re proud to work with dedicated Scottish makers and manufacturers to ensure that the products on offer to our supporters enhance this, all while sustaining our vital charitable work.

“With Naked Wines, not only did we find an organisation who shared our passion for celebrating the talented creative communities working with us, we also found a partner who understands the value of nurturing the connections between people and the environment.”

In August, Naked Wines launched an online crowdfunder, with a target of raising £225,000 for beleaguered South Africa wine winemakers.

The joint Meet the Maker’s series, featuring winemakers and heritage experts exploring both winemaking and Scotland’s heritage, can be found here.







