Naked’s Covid-19 Support Fund turns focus to SA

By Andrew Catchpole

Naked Wines is launching an online crowdfunder this week, with a target of raising £225,000 for beleaguered South Africa wine winemakers.

The Cape’s wine industry has been hit hard by a series of Covid-related setbacks, including a temporary ban on exports and early ban on domestic alcohol sales, the latter being more recently re-introduced to the dismay of the trade.

Drawing on the wines of six leading SA winemakers to put together 2,000 cases of wine, the initiative forms part of Naked’s wider US$5m Covid-19 Support Fund, designed to help independent winemakers affected by closures of on-trade and retail premises around the globe.

Launching on Thursday 16 August, with winemaking names such as Richard Kershaw, Cerina van Niekerk and Rudi Schulz in the mix, the idea is to “allow these winemakers to reinvest directly in next year’s wine production with confidence”, said the online retailer.

In return for their buy-in to the assortment varieties, which including Chenin, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir, customers will save 26% off the 12 bottles.

“When Covid-19 hit, it was devastating for South Africa’s wine industry. There have already been huge job losses, and tens of thousands more jobs are at stake. It’s estimated that the wine industry alone has already suffered direct losses of £142m already,” said the company.

Eamon FitzGerald, global wine director (pictured), added: “I’ve heard from countless winemakers about their struggles following the domestic alcohol ban in South Africa. Given our unique platform and passionate customer base, it feels right to launch this initiative to help the South African wine industry. The best way we can support them is by buying and drinking their wines.”

The South African crowdfunding pledge is the latest in a series of Naked ‘Covid Rescue Deals’, which have covered Northern Spain, individual winemakers and the UK’s restaurant suppliers. The company itself is in a strong position, having reported an 81% increase in sales during lockdown.





The latest deal will go live on Thursday 13 August here: www.nakedwines.com/marketplace









