Primum Familiae Vini appoints Matthieu Perrin as new president

By Lisa Riley

Primum Familiae Vini (PFV), an association of twelve European family wine producers, has appointed Matthieu Perrin of Famille Perrin in the Rhone Valley as its new President.

Taking up his new role with immediate effect, Perrin will serve for one year.

In a first for PFV, Matthieu follows his cousin Marc Perrin as President. Traditionally the Presidency passes from one family to another at the annual PFV conference.

Perrin said he was “proud and pleased” to take on the Presidency of the PFV.

“I believe that family companies should personify the best values of social responsibility and the more human face of free enterprise at a time when excess globalisation and depressing uniformity have become increasingly prevalent. This is why PFV is so important, and it is my duty and pleasure to thank my predecessor Marc for the energy that he dedicated to our association,” he said.

During his year of presidency, the PFV would “reinforce its passionate belief in the value of family wine companies and continue to defend the distinctive voice and deep artisan roots of those that are committed to absolute quality”, he added.

In June, PFV launched an annual €100,000 'Family is Sustainability’ award of which the winner will be announced in March next year. The prize will go to a family-owned company that demonstrates excellence, sustainability, innovation and the transmission of experience and know-how through the generations.

PFV comprises 12 European wine families: Antinori, Joseph Drouhin, Egon Müller Scharzhof, Famille Hugel, Familia Torres, Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Famille Perrin, Tempo Vega Sicilia, Tenuta San Guido, Symington Family Estates, Pol Roger and Domaine Clarence Dillon.





