PFV appoints new president as it opens 2022 prize applications

By Lisa Riley

Primum Familiae Vini (PFV), an association of twelve European family wine producers, has appointed Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta of Tenuta San Guido as its new president.

Taking up her new role with immediate effect, Incisa della Rocchetta will serve for one year. She takes over from Matthieu Perrin of Famille Perrin in the Rhône Valley.

"It is my duty and my pleasure to thank my predecessor for the great job he did and all the energy he put into it,” said Incisa della Rocchetta.

“Today, PFV represents the distinctive voice and deep artisan roots of family businesses that are committed to absolute quality, and who have a long history of social responsibility based on mutual support and collaboration.

“Our companies have a total of over 2,400 years of experience; for us, more than ever, family means sustainability and, therefore, the safeguarding of values which enable us to produce great wines and preserve our common heritage.”

The PFV has also announced that the 2022 prize is now open for applications, with family-owned companies in all countries and in any area of activity eligible to enter.

The PFV prize aims to encourage family continuity and excellence in craftsmanship, sustainability, and the successful transmission of responsibility from one generation to the next.

Applications for the 2022 PFV Prize are available here and will close at midnight on 31 October 2021.

The PFV Short List of five family-owned companies will be published in January 2022 and the PFV Prize winner will be announced in March 2022.

The 2021 Prize of €100,000 was awarded to Maison Bernard in Brussels, Europe’s oldest violin workshop.

PFV comprises the following European wine families: Antinori, Joseph Drouhin, Egon Müller Scharzhof, Famille Hugel, Familia Torres, Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Famille Perrin, Tempo Vega Sicilia, Tenuta San Guido, Symington Family Estates, Pol Roger and Domaine Clarence Dillon.