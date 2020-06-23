Subscriber login Close [x]
Primum Familiae Vini launches €100,000 annual prize

By Lisa Riley
Published:  23 June, 2020

The Primum Familiae Vini (PFV), an association of twelve European family wine producers, has launched an annual award of €100,000.

The PFV prize will be awarded to a family company in any area of enterprise that demonstrates excellence in sustainability, innovation, craftsmanship and the “successful transmission of responsibility and commitment from one generation to the next”. 

The recipient of the award will not only receive the stipulated financial assistance but also mentorship from Primum Familiae Vini, which includes prestigious wine-producing families responsible for brands like Mouton Rothschild, Pol Roger and Haut-Brion,

The initiative was born out of PFV’s belief that family companies are the “bedrock of regional and national economies”. 

“The best family enterprises have a profound commitment to sustainable development and to the environment. Family companies should personify the best values of social responsibility and the kinder human face of free enterprise at a time when globalisation and a rather depressing uniformity have become increasingly prevalent,” said Marc Perrin and Paul Symington, president and chairman of the PFV. 

They added: “By announcing this prize at a time of international crisis resulting from Covid-19, we emphasise the long-term thinking of family companies and our inherent optimism about the future providing we defend the right values.” 

The twelve members of the PFV, established in 1992, represent the voices and artisan roots of family companies who are committed to the quality of their wines and all have a long history of dedication to their respective regions. 

The association aims to encourage other family companies to continue their independent development and to prove that a family business can be a powerful tool to respond to the social and environmental challenges of our time.

Applications for The PFV Prize 2020 can be made hereThe PFV short list of five family-owned companies will be published in January 2021 and the PFV prize winner will be announced in March 2021.



 

