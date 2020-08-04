ABS expands Cali portfolio with Rutherford Hill Winery

By Lisa Riley

Awin Barratt Siegel Wine Agencies (ABS) has expanded its US portfolio with the addition of Rutherford Hill Winery in the Napa Valley, part of the Terlato family of estates.

The latest addition marks the third new listing ABS has made to its US portfolio in 2020, with two Washington State wineries joining earlier in the year. The ABS stable now represents seven wineries running the length of the West Coast.

ABS will be concentrating on a core range of four wines: Rutherford Hill Chardonnay 2015/2016 (rrp: £29.95), Rutherford Hill Barrel Select 2016 (rrp: £39.50), Rutherford Hill Merlot 2016 (rrp: £39.95) and Rutherford Hill Cabernet Sauvignon 2015/16 (rrp: £56.20).

“We are thrilled to be representing Rutherford Hill, the quality is exceptional, and our business philosophies are very much aligned. We look forward to working closely with the winery and developing sales further in the UK market,” said Michael Awin, managing partner of ABS.

Chuck Cramer, director of European sales & marketing, Terlato Family Wines, added: “I can’t wait to get out on the road with the ABS sales team to introduce them to all the Rutherford Hill wines and demonstrate how well suited the wine styles are to both the on and off-trade.”

Rutherford Hill was founded in Rutherford, Napa, in 1972, where the original owners believed that the climate and soil of the valley were well suited to Merlot, similar to Pomerol.

In 1996 the Terlato family purchased the Rutherford Hill winery and embraced its commitment to quality over quantity. Today, 75% of production is dedicated to Merlot.