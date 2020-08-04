Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

ABS expands Cali portfolio with Rutherford Hill Winery

By Lisa Riley
Published:  04 August, 2020

Awin Barratt Siegel Wine Agencies (ABS) has expanded its US portfolio with the addition of Rutherford Hill Winery in the Napa Valley, part of the Terlato family of estates. 

The latest addition marks the third new listing ABS has made to its US portfolio in 2020, with two Washington State wineries joining earlier in the year. The ABS stable now represents seven wineries running the length of the West Coast. 

ABS will be concentrating on a core range of four wines: Rutherford Hill Chardonnay 2015/2016 (rrp: £29.95), Rutherford Hill Barrel Select 2016 (rrp: £39.50), Rutherford Hill Merlot 2016 (rrp: £39.95) and Rutherford Hill Cabernet Sauvignon 2015/16 (rrp: £56.20).

“We are thrilled to be representing Rutherford Hill, the quality is exceptional, and our business philosophies are very much aligned. We look forward to working closely with the winery and developing sales further in the UK market,” said Michael Awin, managing partner of ABS

Chuck Cramer, director of European sales & marketing, Terlato Family Wines, added: “I can’t wait to get out on the road with the ABS sales team to introduce them to all the Rutherford Hill wines and demonstrate how well suited the wine styles are to both the on and off-trade.”

Rutherford Hill was founded in Rutherford, Napa, in 1972, where the original owners believed that the climate and soil of the valley were well suited to Merlot, similar to Pomerol.

In 1996 the Terlato family purchased the Rutherford Hill winery and embraced its commitment to quality over quantity. Today, 75% of production is dedicated to Merlot.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Journey's End: Off Trade Sales Director

...

Australian Vintage: Category Manager UK & Europe

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Joe Fattorini: Zoom Rhetorica

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95