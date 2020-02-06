James Hocking signs three Napa wineries

By Lisa Riley

James Hocking Wine (JHW) has expanded its portfolio with three Napa Valley wineries – CAMi, Pilcrow and Zeitgeist.

Available in the UK for the first time, the wines are targeted at high-end independent merchants, wine-focused restaurants and private buyers. Each of the wineries are focussed on’ super-premium’ Cabernet Sauvignon.

The addition of the producers, which join JHW's existing portfolio of top end Cali boutique and family-run wineries, reflected a buoyant UK market for Californian fine wine, said company founder James Hocking.

“In the last couple of years I have seen demand for top Californian reds escalate. The market is largely comprised of top end wine merchants and private individuals, but I am also seeing interest from Michelin starred establishments and the high-end steak focused restaurants whose customers are specifically looking for top Napa Cabs to go with their ribeye,” he said.

The circa £100 price points for these wines still represented great value for money, he added, “ especially given their rarity - when compared to the equivalents from the Old World”.

“We are also looking to bring in a library collection of back vintages to meet the demand we are seeing for these ultra-rare, aged bottles.”

Family-owned CAMi Vineyards is a two-acre site situated between St. Helena and Calistoga, with the wines made entirely from estate vines. JHW will initially import the 2016 CAMi Red Wine (rrp: £116).

From Pilcrow, a boutique Napa Valley winery specialising in single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, JHW will import the 2017 Ghost Block Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (rrp: £80), which comes from a 16-acre, old vine plot located on the side of Yountville Hill.

Zeitgeist has a portfolio of exceptionally small batch wines, which are made at Behrens Family Winery in St. Helena. Wines destined for the UK include the 2016 Zeitgeist Cabernet Sauvignon (rrp: £75), sourced from a selection of vineyards, including the renowned Oakville Vineyard, which shares terroir with To Kalon and Martha’s Vineyard.

Launched a year ago, JHW's portfolio comprises Amala Springs, Benovia, Corra Wines; Ferrari-Carano, Larkin, Mandolin, Moone-Tsai, Oak Farm Vineyards, Rewa Vineyards, Silenus, Talley, Waterstone and Whitehall Lane.

In addition, small parcels of wines from other top end wineries such as Dana Estates, Occidental, Ovid and Scarecrow are also available.



