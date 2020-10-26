Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

CWI webinars to give ‘accurate story’ of harvest across Cali

By Lisa Riley
Published:  26 October, 2020

‘The Harvest Sessions’, a trio of webinars from California Wine Institute (CWI) is promising to give an “accurate story” of the 2020 harvest across the wine country from the perspective of winemakers and growers. 

The final in CWI’s ‘Behind the Wines’ webinar series, ‘The Harvest Sessions’ will feature some of the state’s “most beloved” winemaking personalities to give a “behind the scenes” look at the 2020 vintage and show that “all is not lost even though it has been a highly unusual year”, said the CWI. 

Scheduled to take place 27 October (The Central Coast), 3 November (Sparkling Wine) and 10 November (The North Coast), with guests to be confirmed, the sessions will “explore the nuances” across California’s wine regions and wine styles following the latest wildfires, it added.  

The series culminates with a fourth event, 'The Winemaker Sessions' finale on 17 November. 

Hosted by Elaine Chukan Brown, wine writer and American specialist at JancisRobinson.com, previous discussions on the ‘Behind the Wines’ webinar series have ranged from the reputation of Rhône varieties in California to the future of California wine and the influential millennial generation. 

Earlier this month, CWI confirmed that fewer than 20 of the 4,200 wineries in the wine country had reported physical fire damage as a result of 2020 wildfires.  

 

 






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Justerini & Brooks: On Trade Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95