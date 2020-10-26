CWI webinars to give ‘accurate story’ of harvest across Cali

By Lisa Riley

‘The Harvest Sessions’, a trio of webinars from California Wine Institute (CWI) is promising to give an “accurate story” of the 2020 harvest across the wine country from the perspective of winemakers and growers.

The final in CWI’s ‘Behind the Wines’ webinar series, ‘The Harvest Sessions’ will feature some of the state’s “most beloved” winemaking personalities to give a “behind the scenes” look at the 2020 vintage and show that “all is not lost even though it has been a highly unusual year”, said the CWI.

Scheduled to take place 27 October (The Central Coast), 3 November (Sparkling Wine) and 10 November (The North Coast), with guests to be confirmed, the sessions will “explore the nuances” across California’s wine regions and wine styles following the latest wildfires, it added.

The series culminates with a fourth event, 'The Winemaker Sessions' finale on 17 November.

Hosted by Elaine Chukan Brown, wine writer and American specialist at JancisRobinson.com, previous discussions on the ‘Behind the Wines’ webinar series have ranged from the reputation of Rhône varieties in California to the future of California wine and the influential millennial generation.

Earlier this month, CWI confirmed that fewer than 20 of the 4,200 wineries in the wine country had reported physical fire damage as a result of 2020 wildfires.













